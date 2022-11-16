Pushed onto Ambala Cantt rail track, man loses left arm, critical

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 15

A sanitation supervisor was critically injured after he was pushed onto the railway track at the Ambala Cantonment railway station.

The injured — Mohinder (59) of Chandrapuri — got stuck between a moving train and the platform. The accused has been identified as Ajeet (36) of the Topkhana area in Ambala Cantonment.

As per information, Ajeet was standing on platform number 1, when he suddenly pushed Mohinder while a train was moving. After Mohinder got stuck between the train and the platform, the accused kicked him again to make sure he landed onto the track. A video of the incident went viral today.

The victim was rushed to the local Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Mohinder lost his left arm in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under attempt to murder charges at the GRP Ambala Cantonment police station.

In his complaint, victim’s younger brother Kuldeep said, “Around 12.30 am on Sunday, we got information that Mohinder got injured. He is yet to gain consciousness. We have come to know that Ajeet keeps roaming at the station and my brother had stopped him while doing his job, due to which he tried to kill him,” he added.

SI Dharambir Singh, GRP SHO, said the accused had been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, GRP Ambala Cantonment ASI Vikas Kumar, IO, said, “The doctors declared Mohinder unfit to give a statement. It appears the accused takes some intoxicants and keeps roaming aimlessly. Ajeet’s kin said he has been disowned. He has failed to give a satisfactory reply about his action”

