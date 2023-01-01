Pushed while trying to stop fight, 70-year-old falls, dies

Hisar, December 31
A 70-year-old man lost his life when he tried to stop a brawl between his son and another neighbouring youth in Ghiray village of the district. The police have registered a murder case against Sachin alias Pahalwan and started investigation into the case.
The deceased identified as Chhotu Ram had rushed to intervene and separate his son, Pradeep, and Sachin who were engaged in a brawl on a petty issue that occurred yesterday. The police spokesperson told that Pradeep was driving on his motorcycle to go home when a group of youths, including Sachin, were standing in the middle of a street. After Pradeep asked them to give way, Sachin entered into a verbal spat with Pradeep. Chhotu Ram also arrived on the spot.
Soon, Pradeep and Sachin came to blows and Chhotu Ram tried to stop them. However, Sachin pushed him and his head banged against a concrete slab. He was rushed to a local hospital but died during treatment.
A police spokesperson said a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sachin and efforts were being made to arrest him.
