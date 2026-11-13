Pvt agencies get five-year sanitation mandate for Gurugram, Faridabad

The twin cities of Gurugram and Faridabad are set for a sanitation makeover following a prolonged waste-management crisis earlier this year, with the Haryana Government engaging private companies to overhaul garbage collection, disposal and sewer-line cleaning.

The initiative is expected to bring visible improvements in cleanliness within three months of the commencement of work, as the new agencies ramp up operations, deploy vehicles and streamline waste collection across the cities.

Sources said the state government was in the process of engaging BVG India Limited and Delhi MSW Solutions to strengthen door-to-door garbage collection in Gurugram. In Faridabad, BVG India and Jigar Transport Company would undertake a similar exercise. Additionally, another private agency has been roped in for regular cleaning of sewer lines in the Faridabad Assembly segment.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, while speaking to The Tribune, confirmed that the companies would be awarded five-year contracts and would remain responsible for addressing sanitation and sewer-related complaints within 48 hours. A toll-free number would also facilitate the registration of public complaints and ensure their timely redressal.

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Goel said the proposed agreement would introduce strict accountability, with financial penalties on companies for failing to resolve complaints within the stipulated 48-hour period. The five-year arrangement would ensure sustained maintenance instead of one-time cleaning exercises, he added.

Earlier, agencies engaged for sewer cleaning often carried out the work once and raised bills without ensuring regular maintenance. Consequently, garbage piled up across the cities and sewer lines frequently got clogged again, causing inconvenience to residents.

This time, the companies have specifically been made responsible for keeping the sewer network clean throughout the contract period, sources in the Urban Local Bodies Department said.

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According to information, the government would set monthly targets for sewer cleaning and garbage collection and introduce camera-based monitoring to assess the quality and extent of the work. Cameras would capture images before and after cleaning, enabling officials to verify the work undertaken and measure the length of the sewer network cleared by the companies.

The agreement would also ensure the deployment of adequate machinery and equipment for sewer cleaning and other sanitation-related activities, the minister said.

“The administrative approval for the project has already been granted and the tender process has been initiated. Visible improvements in Gurugram’s sanitation conditions will emerge within three months of the commencement of work,” Goel said.

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He further said the government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OIL Green Energy Limited (OGEL), a subsidiary of Oil India Corporation, for the scientific disposal and processing of solid waste. Under the agreement, two waste-to-energy plants, one each in Gurugram and Faridabad, would be established.

The initiatives aim to address Gurugram’s long-standing sanitation challenges through sustained sewer maintenance, improved waste collection, technology-based monitoring and scientific waste disposal, Goel added.