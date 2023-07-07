Pvt firm director killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 6

A 31-year-old director of a private company was killed when an unidentified vehicle crashed into his car on a service lane near Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said. The accused driver fled the spot with his vehicle, the police said.

On the complaint of the deceased’s father, an FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station against the accused driver under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.