Pvt operators seek ban on unauthorised entry in schools

Days after state Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the safety of students can’t be compromised for political publicity, private school operators have requested the Education Department to issue guidelines to restrict unauthorised entry in both government and private schools in Haryana.

The Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association, in a letter to the Director, Secondary Education, has requested a ban on unauthorised entry in the schools and also to come out with a ‘School Safe Campus Protocol’.

Advertisement

Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the association, said, “We recently came to know that the Hansi district administration had issued directions regarding unauthorised entry into government school premises. We welcome the initiative, however, the association believes that the need for school safety cannot be limited to government schools only.”

Advertisement

“The association has requested the director to issue such instructions to both government and private schools. We have suggested that under normal circumstances, entry into school premises without prior notice be prohibited. Whether it’s an outsider or a government official, public representative, or other official, everyone should have the same security protocols. Our motive is not to limit the authority of any officer, but to ensure a safe and respectful school environment,” he said.

Sharma said if an official is to inspect a school, the school should be notified at least half an hour in advance. This will help the school administration make the necessary arrangements and ensure the inspection in a more organised and transparent manner. Emergencies, such as a serious incident involving a child’s safety, a crime, a fire, a natural disaster, or another immediate threat, should not require prior notice.

Advertisement

“If the government believes that the school premises should be kept safe, the entry of unauthorised persons should be prevented, and this system should be implemented equally without any discrimination at government and private schools,” he added.