Pvt schools seek nod to hold classes during vacation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 27

Days after the Haryana Government announced winter vacations, the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference (HPSC) has requested the Education Department to allow students of Classes X and XII to attend schools in view of board exams in February.

The government has announced vacation from January 1 to 15 in view of cold weather conditions. The HPSC has sent a letter to the Director-General, Secondary Education, Haryana, to allow the students of the two classes to attend school. Prashant Munjal, vice-president of the HPSC, said, “Before the commencement of the exams from February 16, pre-boards, practical and internal assessments will be impossible to complete due to the winter break.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala