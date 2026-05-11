Members of the All Haryana PWD Mechanical Employees’ Union on Sunday opposed the state government’s decision to place rural water works under gram panchayats.

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The union, affiliated with the Haryana Karamchari Mahasangh, staged a protest outside the Public Health Engineering Circle office here under a pre-announced programme.

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Office-bearers and employees from Sirsa and Fatehabad districts participated in the protest in a large number.

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The demonstration was chaired by district president Ramkishan Sirsa and Shamsher Kundu, while district secretary Ramkaran conducted the proceedings. State president Narendra Dhiman and general secretary Amrik Singh Chatha addressed the gathering as main speakers. A memorandum of demands was submitted to the Chief Minister through Executive Engineer.

Addressing the employees, Narendra Dhiman and Amrik Singh Chatha said the government’s decision to hand over rural water works to gram panchayats was neither in the interest of employees nor the public. They claimed that a similar arrangement had failed earlier, with panchayats unable to properly maintain water works or ensure quality drinking water.

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The union leaders urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision in view of growing resentment among the employees. They warned that if the decision was not revoked, thousands of employees from across the state would gherao the Hisar residence of Public Health Engineering and Public Works (Building & Roads) Minister Ranbir Gangwa on June 11 after the completion of the memorandum campaign.

The employees also raised other demands, including implementation of Rs 25,500 pay-scale for promoted workers from WPO second and fourth class to class III posts and release of LTC for 2020-23.