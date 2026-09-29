PWD minister pulls up officials over grain market waterlogging, faulty weighing scales in Hisar

Haryana PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa warned Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) officials of waterlogging at the grain market in case of rains, and directed them to prepare a drainage project for its permanent solution.

During a meeting with officials and commission agents, Gangwa reprimanded the Board’s Superintending Engineer (SE) for failing to act on earlier directions and asked officials to prepare a drainage plan at the earliest.

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He further suggested exploring drainage arrangements near Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), or through the drain near Rishi Nagar, and submit the proposal to the headquarters for approval.

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Gangwa added that he would take up this matter with senior officials to ensure the project gets approval. He also directed to seek assistance from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), if required, and coordinate with its officials for further action.

The minister was also informed that some weighing scales at the grain market were not functioning properly.

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Gangwa directed officials to repair all weighing scales within the next two days and enhance their capacity as per the requirement.

“Officials should not merely review arrangements on paper. They must visit the markets and monitor the arrangements on the ground,” he said, during the meeting.

Gangwa said a negative approach towards resolving public problems would not be tolerated and that the functioning of such officials was being monitored. If they failed to improve, strict action would be taken against them, he added.