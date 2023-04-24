PWD Minister tells officials to repair roads in 15 days

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 23

Unhappy with the condition of roads in the Ismailabad area, Minister of State Sandeep Singh has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to repair the roads within 15 days, else action will be initiated against the officials concerned.

Sources said the Public Health Engineering Department had laid a sewage line and after the work, the roads were not repaired.

Due to the poor condition of the roads, the commuters were facing inconvenience and people were suffering injuries too in road accidents. The residents and the shopkeepers had raised the matter with minister Sandeep Singh during his recent visit to the grain market.

Meanwhile, junior engineer of the PWD (B&R) Aman Sharma said, “The repair work has been initiated and efforts are being made to complete the work at the earliest.”