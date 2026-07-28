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Home / Haryana / Pyari Beti campaign: Inspirational stories of girls from 20 gram panchayats featured in Kaithal newsletter

Pyari Beti campaign: Inspirational stories of girls from 20 gram panchayats featured in Kaithal newsletter

Village sarpanches and parents urged to eliminate discrimination and ensure that girls receive equal opportunities

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Kaithal DC Aparajita launches a special newsletter under the Pyari Beti campaign on Tuesday.
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With an aim to promote a positive attitude towards girls and to improve the gender ratio, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Tuesday released a special newsletter under the district administration's innovative ‘Pyari Beti’ campaign.

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The newly launched newsletter showcases the achievements, personal experiences, poetry, paintings and inspirational stories of girls from 20 gram panchayats, including 10 villages with the highest child sex ratio and 10 with the lowest.

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“Pyari Beti campaign is not just a programme to honour girls, but a social movement aimed at changing mindset of the society through respect, awareness and active community participation,” said Aparajita.

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She emphasized that by identifying talented girls from villages and presenting them as role models, the administration hopes to inspire other girls to excel in education, sports and other fields.

DC Aparajita said that copies of the newsletter would also be shared with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, public representatives and senior government officials to showcase the achievements of Kaithal's girls at the state level. She urged village sarpanches and parents to eliminate discrimination and ensure that girls receive equal opportunities and full support in education, sports and every sphere of life.

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DC strongly condemned female foeticide, describing it as a grave social crime. She appealed to citizens to give the information of any such illegal activities to the district administration and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Chawla said that Kaithal's child sex ratio for June stood at 903 and expressed confidence that the district would record further improvement in July. The participating girls received copies of the newsletter and expressed immense happiness and pride at seeing their article published.

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