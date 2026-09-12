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Home / Haryana / Python swallows monkey, leaves Yamunanagar villagers in panic

Python swallows monkey, leaves Yamunanagar villagers in panic

Villagers urge Wildlife Department to conduct regular patrols around fields, residential areas

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 12:36 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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A team of the Wildlife Department rescues a python after it swallowed a monkey in Todarpur village of Yamunanagar district. Tribune photo
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Panic gripped Todarpur village in the Sadhaura block of Yamunanagar district after farmers spotted an about 12-foot-long python swallowing a monkey in an agricultural field.

The unusual sight attracted a large number of villagers, who immediately informed the Wildlife Department instead of attempting to disturb or catch the reptile.

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A team of the Wildlife Department later captured the python and released it safely in a forested area away from human habitation.

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According to information, residents of Todarpur village had gone towards their agricultural fields on Friday when they spotted the python near the fields of Kuldeep Singh.

The python had apparently caught a monkey and was in the process of swallowing it. Several other monkeys were also gathered nearby, apparently attempting to protect the animal.

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The python became sluggish after consuming its prey and was lying in the field. As the news spread, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. However, they decided not to take any risk and contacted the Wildlife Department.

Inspector Lilu Ram of the Wildlife Department said a team was sent to the spot after receiving the information.

“The team carried out a careful operation and managed to capture the large python after considerable efforts. The team released the python safely into a suitable forested area, away from human habitation,” he said.

He said the python was about 12 feet long and appeared sluggish because it had recently hunted and swallowed the monkey.

He appealed to villagers not to panic on spotting snakes or other wild animals and to immediately inform the department instead of trying to catch or harm them.

The villagers also urged the Wildlife Department to conduct regular patrols around agricultural fields and residential areas to prevent such incidents from causing panic among residents.

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