Quack arrested for death of 20-yr-old

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

The police have arrested a quack and charged him with culpable homicide following the death of a 20-year-old Maruti Suzuki India intern due to the alleged wrong treatment in IMT, Manesar.

The quack was produced in a city court today and the police sought his remand, while his friend is still on the run.

The footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the victim’s PG accomodation revealed that the quack and his friend had dumped the body nearby. The deceased has been identified as Leeladhar, a native of Jaandwa village in in Rajasthan’s Churu district. He was interning with Maruti at IMT and lived in a PG in Aliar village.

According to the complaint filed by Ramavtar, the victim’s uncle, he was informed about Leeldhar’s death on Tuesday. The police handed over his body after the postmortem, but Ramavtar said he had doubt that his nephew died under suspicious circumstances.

“I reviewed the CCTV camera footage and found that my nephew had fever and was getting treatment by Faieem, a quack from Amroha of Uttar Pradesh at Aalam clinic in Aliar village,” said Ramavtar in hus complaint.

The quack gave an injection to my nephew and asked him to sleep at the clinic, but he died soon after. He then called his friend Subhan and they dumped his body near his PG accomodation and fled, he added. Following the complaint, a police team visited the spot again and explored the CCTV camera footage mentioned of by Ramavtar. An FIR has been registered against quack and his friend under Sections 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (hiding evidence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT, Manesar police station on Wednesday. The police said the accused was arrested today and confessed to the crime. “The arrested accused does not have a valid degree. We have written to the civil surgeon for further action and are conducting raids to nab his accomplice,” said Station House Officer Subhash Chand.