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Home / Haryana / Quack held in Kurukshetra

Quack held in Kurukshetra

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:41 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The Kurukshetra police have arrested a quack, who had been running a clinic under the jurisdiction of the Krishna Gate police station.

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The quack has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the Jhansa road.

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Complainant Karamchand of Saini Colony told the police that he took his minor grandson to the clinic of Rakesh Kumar for the treatment of an abscess on his knee on June 15.

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There, Rakesh told the complainant that an incision was required to treat the abscess. The accused administered two injections, after which the boy’s health started to deteriorate. Subsequently, the accused took the boy to a private hospital, where he underwent treatment for two days. On June 17, the boy was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Following the complaint, the police started investigation and it came to light that the accused was a quack and had been running the clinic without permission. He was produced before a court today, which sent him to jail, the police spokesman said.

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