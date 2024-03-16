Quack nabbed

Gurugram, March 15
A joint team of the CM flying squad and the Health Department nabbed a quack after they raided his clinic at Sarhaul village on Thursday. The arrested accused, identified as Basant Kumar Das, was allegedly running a clinic without obtaining any medical degree. He was allegedly found treating a woman. He was released on bail after he joined the probe.
