Quack nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

A joint team of the CM flying squad and the Health Department nabbed a quack after they raided his clinic at Sarhaul village on Thursday. The arrested accused, identified as Basant Kumar Das, was allegedly running a clinic without obtaining any medical degree. He was allegedly found treating a woman. He was released on bail after he joined the probe.

#Gurugram