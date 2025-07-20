Quadcopter falls during training sortie in Ambala’s Dhulkot

A quadcopter lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, officials said.

No injury or damage to property was reported in the incident, they said.

"Enhanced training post Operation Sindoor is being undertaken, in which on July 20, at about 1200 hrs, a quadcopter while on a training sortie lost contact due to technical snag and fell in open area of Dhulkot, Ambala. No damage to property or injury to anyone was caused," an official statement said.

On receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot. Officials from the Army and the Air Force also reached there and took the quadcopter into their possession.