Quadruple Murder Case: Son of accused confesses to conspiracy

Gurugram, May 8
Advocate Anand Yadav who was arrested in the 2021 Rajendra park quadruple murder case confessed that he had hatched a plan with his father to murder his wife Sunita and tenant Tiwari as they were in illicit relationship.
After hatching the plan, he had gone to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody. The SIT of the Nuh police probing the case had Yadav on Saturday. During a two-day police remand, he confessed to his involvement in the case.
“The arrested accused Anand, during interrogation revealed that he was fed up due to an illicit relationship between his wife Sunita and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari. Due to this, there was trouble in his home daily. Finally, after discussing with his father, he hatched a plan to kill his wife and tenant Tiwari,” Firozpur Jhirka DSP Satish Kumar Vats, head of the SIT.
