 Haryana CM announces quality control body for govt projects : The Tribune India

Haryana CM announces quality control body for govt projects

Haryana CM announces quality control body for govt projects

CM Manohar Lal Khattar lays foundation stone of 174 projects from Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal on Sunday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to constitute a quality control authority to ensure transparency and fix accountability in government projects. “The authority will do a regular review of all development projects and will also ensure to take required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part,” said Khattar. He laid foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,000 crore related to education, health, irrigation, road, transport and infrastructure development from Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in the city. Ministers, MLAs also joined the prorgamme online from their district headquarters.

Hints at corruption in engineering wing

I have hinted at a ‘nexus of corruption’ in the engineering wing. The govt will develop a single portal system in which the public could share information on quality, corruption etc. Manohar Lal Khattar

The CM hinted at a “nexus of corruption” in engineering wing and said the government would develop a single portal system in which the public could share information on quality, corruption, mixing or sub-standard construction of projects with the government. “After receiving such information, a preliminary examination will be done and strict action as per government rules will be ensured against those found guilty. Also if needed, the reconstruction of the project will also be considered,” he added. He called upon people of the state to cooperate in the anti-corruption campaign being run by the state government.

Khattar said the engineering works portal started by the state government has increased transparency in the allocation of government projects and now the tender for the construction works has been floated online. Through this, the contractors will be able to fill their quotations and they will not have to make frequent rounds to meet the officers concerned to get their work done.

The CM said the development of infrastructure played a great role in the overall growth and development of the country as well as the state.

He inaugurated six projects and laid foundation stone of 11 projects in Karnal today.

He inaugurated the widening project of the Karnal-Merrut road, digital library at Bal Bhawan, mini soil testing laboratories in Gharaunda and Indri, and a 33 KV sub-station at Bansa village.

Khattar also laid the foundation stone of 11 projects. These projects are an indoor sports complex, edge landscape and green belt at Sector 12, an indoor sports complex in Sector 32, second phase of redevelopment of sports infrastructure, two Anganwadi buildings in Phoosgarh, second phase of redevelopment of Karna Lake, modern record room at the mini secretariat, renovation of two police stations at Sadar and Civil Lines, mixed-used buildings at Shakti Colony, edge landscape from NDRI chowk to ITI chowk to Gandhi Chowk and a 33 KV sub-station at Rerkalan village.

Meanwhile, the All Haryana Contractors’ Association met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at PWD Rest House during his visit in his constituency today.

The association demanded the release of payment from the centralised treasury system, which the association alleged was not streamlined.

Besides, the members of the association also raised the issue of the rise in GST from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. They demanded that the difference of 6 per cent must be borne by the state government and needed to be compensated accordingly.

“Revision in the GST is not acceptable to contractors. This difference must be borne by the government, otherwise the existing contracts will be adversely affected,” the association said.

