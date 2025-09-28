DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Quality, entrepreneurship in farming key to making India a global leader: OSD to CM

Quality, entrepreneurship in farming key to making India a global leader: OSD to CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Virender Singh Badkhalsa at a workshop organised on agri-entrepreneurship at GSFRED on Friday.
Advertisement

A state-level workshop on promotion of agri-entrepreneurship was recently organised by Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran, Government of Haryana, at GSF Research Centre, Karnal.

Advertisement

Chairing the meeting, Virender Singh Badkhalsa, OSD to the Haryana CM, said quality, management and entrepreneurship in agriculture were key to realising the goal of making India a global leader by 2047. He said fundamental changes and a focus on agricultural entrepreneurship were essential to transform India into a world power.

Earlier, he visited stalls set up by agri-entrepreneurs from various districts of Haryana and interacted with them about their products.

Advertisement

The programme witnessed the participation of entrepreneurial farmers and agricultural experts who shared their views on modern techniques.

Badkhalsa said farmers needed not only technical expertise but also soft behavioural skills to succeed as entrepreneurs. Farmers must know how to market their products, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and effectively communicate with buyers, he added.

Advertisement

“The journey from seed to market must be transformed into the journey from field to plate,” he said.

He added that connectivity was the first condition for development in any sector, and Haryana’s road infrastructure should be leveraged by farmers to explore entrepreneurship.

Kavinder Rana, Karnal representative of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said farmers should look at agriculture not just as a means of livelihood but as a professional enterprise. He added that farmers now were hesitant to encourage their children to follow in their footsteps, which undermined the dignity of the profession.

Despite heavy subsidies and welfare schemes by the government, farmers continued to face financial challenges, he said.

GSFRED Chairman Gurbachan Singh stressed the need to adopt an integrated farming system for doubling farmers’ income and to promote agri-entrepreneurship on the fields of small and marginal farmers. Around 200 farmers and agricultural experts participated in the one-day workshop.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts