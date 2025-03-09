DT
PT
Queen Ahilyabai' contribution to society lauded on Women's Day at KU

Queen Ahilyabai’ contribution to society lauded on Women’s Day at KU

The Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology (IMCMT), Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with Panchnad Shodh Sansthan, Kurukshetra, organised an extension lecture on "Punyashloka Ahilyabai Holkar: Ideal of womanhood" highlighting the contribution of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar on the eve of...
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:20 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
The Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology (IMCMT), Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with Panchnad Shodh Sansthan, Kurukshetra, organised an extension lecture on "Punyashloka Ahilyabai Holkar: Ideal of womanhood" highlighting the contribution of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar on the eve of Women's Day.

The keynote speaker, Dr Rishi Goyal, Director, State Institute of Advanced Studies in Teacher Education (SIASTE), said the iron-willed queen Ahilyabai defied societal norms and challenged stereotypes centuries ago.

Dr Rishi added, “We get nervous over minor losses in life, yet Ahilyabai Holkar, despite witnessing the deaths of 23 family members, including her husband, before the age of 50, composed herself and fought for the betterment of society."

Guest of honour, Prof Anita Dua, Director, Women’s Studies Centre, Kurukshetra University, said, “To achieve true gender equality, we need to work on multiple fronts. If a significant portion of women’s energy is consumed by household responsibilities, we cannot expect optimal societal development. Men must equally share domestic chores to bring about a change, which will, in turn, elevate both the economy and society.”

IMCMT Director, Prof Maha Singh Poonia, emphasised, “Real change happens when a large section of society shifts its mindset regarding stereotypes."

