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Home / Haryana / Question paper shortage at Sirsa schools on Day 1 of half-yearly exams: Teachers’ association

Question paper shortage at Sirsa schools on Day 1 of half-yearly exams: Teachers’ association

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Government Primary Teachers’ Association, Sirsa, has raised questions over the Education Department’s arrangements after several schools reportedly received fewer question papers than required on the first day of the half-yearly examinations.

Association block president Kanhaiya Lal said four primary schools under the Ottu cluster in Rania block received only 50 papers against a requirement of 97. Chakaraian and Chaksahiban schools reportedly received one copy each.

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In Nathusari Chopta block, association president Sudhir Suthar said his school received only 32 question papers for 57 students of Class V.

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At Modia Khera, papers had not arrived until 10.30 am, while Jodhkan received fewer than half the required number of question papers. At Mochiwali, teachers were reportedly asked to get additional copies photocopied.

Dabwali block president Lal Bahadur said several schools, including Masitan, Jogewala, Ramgarh, Gorakhwala, Maujgarh, Munnawali and Rampur Bishnoian, received fewer than required question papers. Abubshahar reportedly received no Class IV question paper.

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The Block Education Officer told the association that 50 bundles had been demanded, but only 23 were received.

Association president Vijay Sharma said such arrangements were unacceptable during an examination and demanded accountability at the departmental level.

“Schools already have student strength records, and examination dates are fixed in advance. There should have been enough question papers for every student,” Sharma said. He added that asking teachers to arrange photocopies placed an additional burden on them and was not a permanent solution.

The association has demanded an inquiry into the shortage, accountability for the distribution process, timely supply of papers according to student strength and reimbursement of additional photocopying costs.

District general secretary Vijay Saharan said teachers should not be made responsible for shortcomings in departmental arrangements. He warned that if similar lapses occurred in Monday’s examinations, the concerned block and district elementary education offices should bear responsibility for conducting examinations without adequate question papers.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Phutela said question papers were ordered based on student enrolment figures sent by schools at the block level. If any school had received fewer papers than the number of students, the matter would be cross-checked. He said action would be taken against those responsible if any negligence was found during the inquiry.

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