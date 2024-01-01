Questions being raised on meeting called by outgoing Rohtak MC

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 31

A meeting of the General House of Rohtak Municipal Corporation (RMC) is scheduled to be held on January 3 and agenda items pertaining to issues of their wards have been taken from councillors for discussion or approval.

But, questions were being raised over the ‘logic’ of seeking agenda items from the councillors as the tenure of the RMC councillors is going to end on January 9, while many projects/proposals were already lying unexecuted even after the approval of the General House.

“The meeting is nothing except eyewash as many ambitious projects have failed to take off even after a long time despite being accorded a nod by the General House of the RMC. A proposal to set up the RWA office, multipurpose hall and dispensary was approved in the general house meeting in September 2019 but it has not yet been executed,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, the councillor from Ward-11.

Ahlawat maintained similarly, another approved proposal for extension of community Center in Sector-14 failed to take off following the want of funds. “It is beyond my understanding what logic is behind seeking agenda items from the MCs when already approved projects are not being executed,” he asked.

Another councillor having affiliation with the ruling BJP said there was not a single ward where all approved projects had been executed so it would have been better to organise a get-to-gather-cum-farewell party instead of discussing/approving the agenda items at the meeting of the General House.

RMC Mayor Manmohan Goyal admitted that many ambitious projects and proposals had not yet been executed due to lack of funds. “The meeting has to be called following pressure from the councillors.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak