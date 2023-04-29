Questions raised on MC's dog vaccination drive in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 28

The vaccination drive for dogs in Faridabad has raised suspicions regarding the verification process used to ensure that the number of dogs covered matches the bills generated.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) spent around Rs 1.25 crore on vaccination of stray and domestic dogs between July 16, 2018, and September 30, 2022, according to an RTI application by Narender Sirohi, a local resident.

The MC claims that 14,698 dogs were vaccinated at an average cost of Rs 849.16. However, Sirohi raised the concern that the authorities have not conducted an official survey to determine the number of stray dogs in the city. Copies of the bills have also not been provided, he added.

There was no irregularity in the drive, and proper verification of the dogs covered was done as per the instructions in the MoU, including ear notching of the vaccinated dogs. However, no census report of stray dogs is available. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, health officer, mc

An MoU was signed between the MC and an NGO in 2018 for the sterilisation and immunisation of street dogs. The MC claims that proper verification of the dogs covered is done by the Animal Husbandry Department. The drive has the support of a seven-member committee, headed by the MC Commissioner, which was constituted in August 2020 regarding birth control among dogs and includes officials from the Animal Welfare Board and Animal Husbandry Department.

The bills for the period between October and December 2022 and for the months of January 2023 are yet to be raised by the NGO, People for Animals.

