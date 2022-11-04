Quit teacher's job to serve his village

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 3

A postgraduate teacher has quit his job and become the sarpanch of Sakra village in Kaithal district. Satpal Taya (47), is the second member of his family to achieve this feat. Earlier, his wife Sarita Rani, a postgraduate in Hindi, had served as the sarpanch of the village between 2010 and 2015.

Taya joined as a postgraduate teacher of Hindi around eight years ago. He dreamt of becoming the sarpanch of the village. Days before the nomination, he decided to quit the job. As per Taya, he had taken the risk as his resignation was also accepted.

“I wanted to serve society, so I quit the job and contested the election. People of my village elected me and I am very thankful to them,” said Taya.

Taya, who won the election by 65 votes on Wednesday, wants to bring about an overall development in the village without any discrimination. “I will ensure the development of my village. I will work with all sections of society whether they voted for me or not,” he said.

Maintaining social harmony is the main aim of Taya. He said he would try to implement all public welfare policies of the government so that the maximum number of people could avail benefits of these policies.

Taya has three brothers and a joint family. They have sufficient land bank and are doing agriculture also.

“When my wife was the sarpanch, she took several steps to empower women. She tried to do away with veil among women and educated them. Women empowerment is our motto,” he said.