Quota gone, govt 'anti-sports', says former CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government exposed its ‘anti-sports face’ by abolishing quota for recruitment in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Earlier, sportspersons were getting three per cent quota for getting jobs in the HPSC, but this was abolished by the HPSC in the recent recruitment process for 95 posts.

Hooda said farmers, jawans, wrestlers and sportspersons were the identity of Haryana. “Sportspersons of Haryana have always brought laurels to the state at national and global levels. A policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ was made during the Congress government and sportspersons were also given three per cent quota in jobs, but the BJP-JJP government abolished this quota. Congress will strongly oppose the move,” he said.

He also opposed the government’s decision to abolish the posts lying vacant for two years in various departments. He said the state youth were already suffering due to the problem of unemployment. “As many as 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Instead of recruiting more persons, the government is inflicting torture on the youth by abolishing the posts,” he said.