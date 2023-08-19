Quota in promotion for Class I, II officers ordered

Chandigarh, August 18
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today issued orders of reservation in promotion of Class I and II officers. The decision came after the Chief Minister’s meeting with Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, where over 50 officers from Class I and II had gathered to discuss this transformative decision.
The government has issued orders to implement this directive. With this development, officers belonging to both classes will be promoted in accordance with the reservation policy.
Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Scheduled Castes Society, Panwar lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister towards this historic and progressive decision. He said the decision marked a departure from the past.
