DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Radhika Yadav had no academy, trained aspirants by booking different tennis courts: Police

Radhika Yadav had no academy, trained aspirants by booking different tennis courts: Police

The 25-year-old was shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family’s double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Gurugram
article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, who was allegedly shot dead by her father. PTI file
Advertisement

Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav did not have her own academy and instead used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father objected to, Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family’s double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Earlier, the police had maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter’s income.

Advertisement

The accused, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter’s earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts, they said.

“Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train new aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter,” an investigating officer said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Deepak, who police said has confessed to shooting his daughter dead, was on Friday produced before a court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.

During the remand, police recovered five bullets and one live cartridge from his Sector 57 residence. Deepak was also taken to a village in Pataudi as part of the investigation. The accused will be produced in court again on Saturday, the investigating officer said.

There had been claims that Deepak was not happy with Radhika’s social media presence and her desire to become an influencer. Many people had claimed that a music video she featured in alongside an independent artist had caused her murder.

“The video was uploaded in 2023, it has no connection with the murder. The accused has repeatedly said that he did not want his daughter to earn through training,” said inspector Vinod Kumar of Sector 56 police station.

According to a close relative, Deepak had supported Radhika in her tennis career since her childhood. Deepak had asked his daughter several times to stop holding the training sessions but she refused, he said.

Radhika had received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the post-mortem report. Her last rites were conducted at the family’s village in Wazirabad on Friday.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts