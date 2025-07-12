Radhika Yadav murder: Music video co-actor denies link to tennis star killing, says never met her after shoot

Actor Inam-ul-Haq, who appeared alongside late tennis player Radhika Yadav in a music video, has denied any connection to her murder, stating that he had no contact with her after the shoot.

In a statement to ANI, Haq said he first met Radhika at the Tennis Premier League in Delhi and later collaborated with her on a music video, after which they went their separate ways.

“I met her during the Tennis Premier League, and then again for a music video. That was the extent of our interaction. She came for the shoot with her mother, we paid her a goodwill amount, and we never contacted each other again,” said Haq.

He also rejected social media speculation about a personal relationship with Radhika, calling the rumors "baseless and completely untrue."

“There was no friendship or relationship between us. She was simply an actor in a video project,” he emphasised.

Haq also expressed concern over attempts to give the case a communal angle, saying, “I don’t understand why this is being portrayed as a Hindu-Muslim issue. I have no role in this matter.”

According to Haq, Radhika mentioned on set that her father had appreciated the song, implying she had her family’s support for the project. He added that she deactivated and reactivated her Instagram account a few times but had no active social media presence otherwise.

He confirmed that he has not been contacted by police but is open to cooperating fully.

“If I receive any call from the police or investigating team, I will definitely cooperate,” Haq said.

“The video didn’t perform well, so I considered removing it and possibly re-releasing it with another cast. But I haven't taken it down yet.”

Radhika Yadav, 25, was shot dead allegedly by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram’s Sector 57. She was cremated on Friday.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a member of the postmortem team, confirmed that Radhika suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with four bullets removed during the autopsy.

Gurugram Police have arrested Deepak Yadav and placed him under one-day custody for interrogation.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar stated that the motive appears to stem from a dispute over Radhika running a tennis academy.

“Deepak Yadav, who runs a rental property business, was against his daughter running the academy. He believed their affluent background made it unnecessary for her to work,” Kumar said.

Sources close to the investigation say Deepak had pressured Radhika to delete the music video from her social media, though she reportedly resisted.