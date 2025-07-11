DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Radhika Yadav 'not shot over reels': Gurugram police reveal shocking motive behind tennis star’s murder by her father

Radhika Yadav 'not shot over reels': Gurugram police reveal shocking motive behind tennis star’s murder by her father

Police say motive was a dispute between Radhika and her father over the tennis academy she had been running
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:07 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel and others during an investigation at the residence of Radhika Yadav, 25-year-old former state-level tennis player who was allegedly shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, 25, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their house in Sushant Lok on Thursday afternoon. Contrary to early speculation linking the killing to her making Instagram reels, police have now revealed a more disturbing motive.

Advertisement

Police officials confirmed that the murder stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Radhika and her father over the tennis academy she had been running. Deepak was reportedly unhappy with her managing the academy, frustrated by societal pressure and taunts from relatives who mocked him for being financially dependent on his daughter.

According to reports by HT, “He wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Yashwant Yadav.

Advertisement

An FIR registered at Sector 56 Police Station quotes Deepak saying he had been feeling depressed for 15 days before the incident, humiliated by constant criticism and feeling his pride was hurt beyond repair.

The shooting occurred in the family’s kitchen. Deepak used his licensed .32 bore revolver to fire five shots at Radhika. Three bullets struck her in the back, killing her on the spot. He was arrested shortly after, based on statements from family members.

Advertisement

While the tennis academy dispute remains the central motive, Gurugram Police are not ruling out other possibilities. Investigators are looking into whether Deepak objected to Radhika’s personal relationships or her presence on Instagram. Police are examining her phone and social media activity as part of the ongoing probe.

Radhika’s mother yet to give statement

Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, has not yet provided an official statement. According to the FIR, she told officers she was unwell and not at home when the incident occurred.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts