Radhika Yadav 'not shot over reels': Gurugram police reveal shocking motive behind tennis star’s murder by her father

Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, 25, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their house in Sushant Lok on Thursday afternoon. Contrary to early speculation linking the killing to her making Instagram reels, police have now revealed a more disturbing motive.

Police officials confirmed that the murder stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Radhika and her father over the tennis academy she had been running. Deepak was reportedly unhappy with her managing the academy, frustrated by societal pressure and taunts from relatives who mocked him for being financially dependent on his daughter.

According to reports by HT, “He wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Yashwant Yadav.

An FIR registered at Sector 56 Police Station quotes Deepak saying he had been feeling depressed for 15 days before the incident, humiliated by constant criticism and feeling his pride was hurt beyond repair.

The shooting occurred in the family’s kitchen. Deepak used his licensed .32 bore revolver to fire five shots at Radhika. Three bullets struck her in the back, killing her on the spot. He was arrested shortly after, based on statements from family members.

While the tennis academy dispute remains the central motive, Gurugram Police are not ruling out other possibilities. Investigators are looking into whether Deepak objected to Radhika’s personal relationships or her presence on Instagram. Police are examining her phone and social media activity as part of the ongoing probe.

Radhika’s mother yet to give statement

Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, has not yet provided an official statement. According to the FIR, she told officers she was unwell and not at home when the incident occurred.