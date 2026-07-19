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Home / Haryana / Raghav Chadha cannot even win a panchayat poll in Punjab, claims Haryana AAP chief

Raghav Chadha cannot even win a panchayat poll in Punjab, claims Haryana AAP chief

Sushil Gupta criticises BJP-led Centre, backs Sonam Wangchuk's protest for education reforms

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:02 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta with party workers in Karnal on Sunday.
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A couple of months after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with other AAP MPs joined the BJP, Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Sushil Gupta claimed that leaders such as Chadha could not even win a panchayat election in Punjab, saying such leaders had lost public support and political credibility.

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“The BJP will not gain anything from such leaders in Punjab and the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will return to power,” he told the media at Manav Sewa Sangh on Sunday after a district-level meeting with AAP workers.

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Gupta also criticised the Centre over police action against social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been protesting over issues related to education reforms and paper leaks. “Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police and admitted to a hospital in an undemocratic way,” he said, accusing the BJP government of jeopardising the future of students through repeated examination paper leaks. He added that youth across the country was demanding accountability from the Union Education Minister.

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He announced that AAP and students would continue supporting the protest and participate in the planned march towards Parliament. Gupta further alleged that Haryana was witnessing rising crime, deteriorating education and healthcare services and increasing corruption. He claimed that gang-related crimes and extortion had become a major concern for the state. Gupta also accused the government of failing to address power shortages and poor road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hawa Singh was appointed as AAP's Karnal district president. Leaders announced that the party would soon launch an agitation on issues such as law and order, electricity supply and civic infrastructure in Haryana.

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