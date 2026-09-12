Raghubir Khinda elected Sirsa Bar Assn president

The Sirsa Bar Association elections were held on Friday, with Raghubir Singh Khinda being elected president. Monika Sharma was elected vice-president from the women’s reserved seat, while Sanjeev Garg won the vice-president post in the general category. Kapil Dev Bamania was elected secretary.

Following the results, lawyers took out a victory procession and felicitated the winning candidates with garlands.

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Speaking to the media, the newly elected president thanked the lawyers for supporting him by a large margin and promised to work for the betterment of the association. Vice-president Monika Sharma said the women's reserved seat had been introduced for the first time.

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Voting began at 9 am and continued till 5 pm. Around 33 votes were cast in the first half-hour, while the figure reached 662 by 2 pm, 1,100 by 3.15 pm and 1,453 by the end of polling. Significant interest among women lawyers was also witnessed.

Only the main gate of the Bar Association was kept open for voters, while the other gates remained closed. Election nodal officer Vicky Raheja said a 17-member committee oversaw the election process. JJP chief Ajay Chautala and BJP leader Jagdish Chopra also visited the polling station and cast their votes. The election was conducted through EVMs, with separate machines installed at two locations for different posts.