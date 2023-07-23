 Raging Ghaggar: Fearing breach, residents flee villages : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
People strengthen a bundh in their village. Tribune Photos



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa/Fatehabad, July 22

Farwain Kalan village in Sirsa district is located close to the Ghaggar, which has been in spate for over a week and has flooded several villages in Haryana and Punjab. The floodwaters have inundated the fields, but a bundh set up by village residents has restricted the waters from entering the village.

40 flood-related deaths since June 1

  • At least 40 flood-related deaths have been reported in the state since June 1. While the state normally receives a rainfall of 161.3 mm from June 1 to July 22, this year 245.9 mm has been reported for the same period, a jump of 52% above normal.
  • As many as 1,461 villages have been affected, including six in the last 24 hours. One person has been injured since Friday while 1,907 houses alone have been partially damaged in the last 24 hours.

However, the fear of flood looms, as almost the entire village has shifted to safer places. The village residents say that in case of a breach in the Ghaggar, the waters will directly hit the village and other adjoining villages, including Panihari, Burj Karamgarh, Ranga, Mallewala, Musahibwala, Farwain Kalan and Farwain Khurd.

Household items being transported to safer places in Sirsa district.

Anxious, Vikas Kadwasra, 40, has sent his children to his brother’s house in Sirsa, and his cattle to his in-laws’ house at Bacher village of the district. He and his wife are among the few people staying back in the village, which has a population of 3,500. “We cannot take the risk. Our village have witnessed several floods in the past. Though the Ghaggar is flowing at the danger mark, the Sirsa-Barnala road and a ring bundh around the village has protected us till now,” he says.

Some able-bodied youths have stayed back. “We do not have any valuables or household items which can get damaged as we have transported them to my brother’s house. Many people who don’t have a safe place to go have loaded their household goods in tractor-trailers, so that they can get away in an emergency situation,” he adds.

In the past, most villages along the banks of the Ghaggar have suffered the fury of floods. Vinod Kumar, former sarpanch, says, “The villagers have worked hard to strengthen the embankments and set up bundhs around the village with the help of the administration. We are keeping our fingers crossed. A breach in the Ghaggar could devastate several villages.”

The story is no different at “Dilli walon ki dhani”, part of Khan Mohammad village of Fatehabad district. Here, too, village residents were forced to vacate their houses after floodwaters entered their houses yesterday. Ashok Kumar, a resident of dhani, says that they were shifted to a government school at Fatehabad after their houses got submerged.

