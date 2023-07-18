Raging Yamuna claims 4 lives

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 17

Due to flooding, four people have drowned in the Yamuna at different places in Faridabad. While three bodies were recovered late last evening, one body was recovered from the flooded river today.

Since the flooding of the river, cases of loss of life have been coming to the fore. The first incident took place at Latipur village, where Darshan Singh and Manga Singh lived on the farm and reared cattle. Due to the floods, their families were shifted to a relief camp set up at Aura village. On Sunday, Darshan Singh and Manga Singh decided to go to their farm as the cattle were still there. When they reached the village, Darshan fell into the waters after losing balance. Manga informed his relative, who called the police. Teams of the police and the NDRF launched a rescue and search operation and recovered his body on Sunday.

The second incident was reported from Dulhepur village, where the police recovered a body floating in the river. The deceased has been identified as Ajit, a resident of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

The third incident occurred at Kabulpur village, where a family lived at a farmhouse across the river. Everyone had left the farm because of the floods. On Sunday, however, a man identified as Roopa was crossing the river to visit the house, when he drowned in deep waters. His body was recovered by the police on Monday morning.

In the fourth incident, the police found a body floating in the Yamuna river near Shiv Enclave on late Sunday evening. Harshvardhan, incharge of Naveen Nagar police chowki, said the deceased was around 30 years old and the body had been kept in a mortuary. Efforts were being made to identify the body.

