Rahul Gandhi at centre of political sparring during Haryana Assembly session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remained at the centre of political sparring during the Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly, which concluded on Tuesday, with ruling BJP members repeatedly targeting him over issues ranging from alleged disrespect towards ‘Vande Mataram’ to the FIR recently registered against him.

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A brief uproar erupted in the House when Congress legislators objected to the inclusion of only BJP leaders in committees constituted for Guru Ravidas Samrasta Abhiyan. They complained that the move had hurt their sentiments towards the revered saint.

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Several BJP MLAs referred to allegations against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged disrespect towards the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, triggering heated arguments between the ruling and opposition benches.

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The situation was eventually brought under control after Speaker Harvinder Kalyan intervened and urged members not to undermine the sanctity of a discussion concerning Guru Ravidas, the revered saint and social reformer.

Outside the Assembly, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij also launched a sharp attack on the Congress leader. Responding to media queries after the session, Vij said Rahul Gandhi frequently finds himself embroiled in controversies.

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“Rahul Gandhi appears to be a person who keeps doing something or the other that leads to controversy. If he violates the law, action will be taken, and such action cannot be stopped through protests,” Vij said while responding to questions about the FIR lodged against the Congress MP.

The comments came against the backdrop of an FIR registered by the Uttarakhand Police against Gandhi following his remarks demanding action against BJP workers who allegedly conducted a “purification” ritual at the venue of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Haldwani.

Vij also criticised the Congress for staging protests during all three days of the Assembly session. Accusing the opposition of pursuing a disruptive political strategy, he said, “The opposition has formulated a policy at the national level that if the country is running smoothly, disruptions should be created, chaos should be generated, and situations should be created everywhere that provoke people.”