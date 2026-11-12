Rahul Gandhi celebrates Bhai Dooj with Karnal family, invites them for high tea at residence

Making Bhai Dooj special for a family from Karnal’s Ghoghripur village, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi invited the family members of Tajinder Mann, who is settled in Los Angeles, US, to his residence in New Delhi for high tea on Wednesday.

The special gesture turned the festival into a memorable occasion for the family members. Gandhi shared the pictures on his social media.

“Bhai Dooj evening, dedicated to loved ones. It was a pleasure to meet once again these hardworking and talented people, whom I have met on various occasions over the past several years and who share the spirit of connecting India. We had some very interesting conversations. Some bonds only grow deeper and stronger with time,” said Rahul on his Facebook page while sharing pictures.

Rampati Devi, former sarpanch of Ghoghripur village and Tajinder's mother, along with Santosh Devi, Satender Mann, Bittu Antil, Virender Duhan, Amit Mann and Amit's mother, were among those who met the Congress leader.

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On September 8, 2024, Rahul Gandhi had met Tajinder Mann in Texas during his visit to the US. Later, on September 20, 2024, Gandhi had visited Ghoghripur village to meet the family members of Amit Mann, who had met with an accident in the US.

After meeting Rahul, the family members described the interaction as a 'memorable experience'.

“We are happy to meet Rahul Gandhi on such a special occasion. Meeting him on this day made the occasion even more special for our family. We will cherish these moments for a long time," said Rampati Devi, who offered Churma to Rahul.

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“I made churma for Rahul and offered it to him. He accepted it and even ate some," she added.

Santosh Devi said they had a wonderful time with Rahul Gandhi. "His simplicity and the way he interacted with everyone made us feel very comfortable. It was a memorable Bhai Dooj for all of us, and we returned with beautiful memories," she said.

Satender Mann said the family was grateful for the opportunity to spend time with the senior Congress leader. “It was a matter of happiness for our entire family. We were particularly pleased that Rahul Gandhi took time out of his busy schedule to meet us on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," he said.

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When contacted over the phone in the US, Tajinder Mann said Rahul Gandhi would visit the US next week and that he would meet him there.

Tajinder, who runs transport and real estate businesses in Los Angeles, went to the US on January 26, 2015, via the infamous "donkey route"— an unsafe and illegal route used by thousands seeking to enter the country without proper documentation. After establishing himself in the US, he began helping others in similar circumstances. So far, he has helped more than 550 people, many of them from Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states, find their footing in the US.