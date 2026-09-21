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Home / Haryana / Rahul Gandhi has pushed Cong, INDI Alliance downhill: Saini

Rahul Gandhi has pushed Cong, INDI Alliance downhill: Saini

Accuses Opposition of misleading people, lists BJP govt’s achievements

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini being welcomed by villagers on his arrival at Sultanpur village in the Ladwa Assembly constituency.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing the Congress and the INDIA bloc “further downhill”, while attacking the Opposition party over its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Referring to an incident of mimicry at a recent Congress event, Saini said, “The Congress has lost its ground. The Congress is pained by the fact that people support and love Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What Rahul Gandhi has done yesterday has pushed the Congress and INDIA bloc further downhill.”

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He alleged that those supporting the Congress were involved in corruption and had no interest in public welfare. He urged people to remain alert to what he described as the Opposition’s “fake narrative and misleading claims”.

Saini said the BJP government was fulfilling its election promises. He said eligible women from families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh would receive benefits under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana from November 1. The portal for registration has been reopened following the expansion of the scheme.

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The Chief Minister claimed that the state government had provided government jobs to two lakh youth over the past 12 years on merit. He said candidates earlier had to rely on money and recommendations to secure jobs, whereas the recruitment process now enabled youth from poor families to get government employment on merit.

Saini said the BJP had made 217 commitments to people before the elections, of which 70 had been fulfilled so far. Work on the remaining commitments was in progress, he added.

He said a survey of schools across Haryana had identified 150 buildings requiring reconstruction and the government had released Rs 400 crore for the work.

Addressing Jan Samvad programmes in Kalirano, Sultanpur, Sonti, Bir Kheri, Antheri and Bargat Jatan villages, Saini also announced grants for development works.

Help desks were set up under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to hear public grievances and receive applications from eligible beneficiaries for various government schemes.

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