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Home / Haryana / 'Rahul Gandhi has made Parliament disruptions, boycotts Congress culture': Amit Shah at Karnal rally

'Rahul Gandhi has made Parliament disruptions, boycotts Congress culture': Amit Shah at Karnal rally

Home Minister challenges Congress leader to debate inside Parliament; reiterates readiness to convene special session on SIR

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:12 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally, in Karnal, Haryana, on Thursday. (X@NayabSainiBJP via PTI)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that Rahul Gandhi has turned creating ruckus in Parliament and resorting to boycotts into a culture of the Congress.

Terming Parliament the supreme place for debate in a democracy, Shah said, “Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run, you don’t discuss issues. You have turned creating ruckus and resorting to boycotts into a Congress culture.”

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The Home Minister on Thursday led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march from Sector 12 to the Dayanand Chowk in Karnal.

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Addressing a rally after the march, Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in the country.

“Do you think our 80-year-old democracy will fall for your tricks? Rahul ji, we are people of the streets, take note of what I'm saying. The BJP will give you a fitting reply – in Parliament, in Vidhan Sabha, in villages, anywhere,” Shah said.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal, state BJP chief Archana Gupta, the party's Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani and several state ministers joined Shah for the 'Loktantra Bachao' march, along with hundreds of party supporters.

Shah also reiterated his proposal to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“If you want a responsible discussion, let's debate inside Parliament. It is the BJP's resolve to identify and remove infiltrators from electoral rolls, unlike the INDIA bloc that seeks to protect infiltrators,” Shah alleged.

The Home Minister also sought details of Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, saying, “You're the Leader of Opposition (in Lok Sabha), people have the right to know.”

On Tuesday, Shah had said the government is willing to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on SIR and dared the Opposition to join the debate.

The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign comes amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the functioning of democratic institutions.

On November 1, the INDIA bloc held a 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where opposition leaders accused the Centre of electoral irregularities and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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