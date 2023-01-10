Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at RSS

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and dubbed its workers as “21st-century Kauravas”.

Addressing a street corner meeting after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him reached Ambala district on Monday, Gandhi said Haryana was the land of the Mahabharata and went on to take a dig at the RSS and the ruling dispensation.

“Like Pandavas, we are opening a ‘shop of love’ in the ‘market of hatred’ through the yatra,” he said.

“Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, they carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas,” Gandhi alleged, referring to the RSS.

He further said, “They targeted me for wearing a T-shirt. I tell you why I am wearing this. In Kerala, the weather was hot. I was sweating. When we reached MP, it was a little colder. Three poor girls in torn clothes came to me...One of the girls was shivering. That day, I decided I would continue wearing a T-shirt until I started shivering. The message is for those three girls. The day those girls will wear sweaters, I will also wear one.”

