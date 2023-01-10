Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at RSS

Ambala, January 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and dubbed its workers as “21st-century Kauravas”.
Addressing a street corner meeting after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him reached Ambala district on Monday, Gandhi said Haryana was the land of the Mahabharata and went on to take a dig at the RSS and the ruling dispensation.
“Like Pandavas, we are opening a ‘shop of love’ in the ‘market of hatred’ through the yatra,” he said.
“Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, they carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas,” Gandhi alleged, referring to the RSS.
He further said, “They targeted me for wearing a T-shirt. I tell you why I am wearing this. In Kerala, the weather was hot. I was sweating. When we reached MP, it was a little colder. Three poor girls in torn clothes came to me...One of the girls was shivering. That day, I decided I would continue wearing a T-shirt until I started shivering. The message is for those three girls. The day those girls will wear sweaters, I will also wear one.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...