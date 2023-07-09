Rahul Gandhi’s impromptu visit takes farmers by surprise

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, July 8
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today made an impromptu visit to Madina village of Sonepat district and took part in transplanting paddy with farmers. He spent over two hours with the farmers, labourers and village residents.
He was on the way to Shimla from Delhi, when he decided to take a detour and reached Madina village in Gohana area, where farmers and labourers were transplanting paddy. After reaching Murthal on NH-44, his cavalcade turned from Kurar bypass and moved towards Gohana, sources said.
Hiking his trousers, Rahul entered the inundated fields and transplanted paddy with the labourers for an hour. He also ploughed the fields using a tractor and interacted with farmers and labourers and listened to their problems.
He had breakfast with women farm labourers and partook of their food. He left the village at around 8.40 am to return to Delhi. After getting information, Congress MLAs Jagbeer Malik of Gohana and Induraj Narwal of Baroda constituency, along with other leaders, reached Madina village.
They said they had no information about Rahul’s visit and they reached the village after they were informed by some people. The police also reached the village and tightened the security there.
Relishes chapatis, lassi
- “I was pleasantly surprised to see Rahul Gandhi in my fields in the morning,” said Sanjay, a farmer of Madina village
- Rahul reached the fields at 6.20 am and drove a tractor and prepared around half an acre of land for transplanting paddy
- He then transplanted paddy with women labourers. He also interacted with the farm labour and partook of their desi food — a mix of chapatis, onion, pickle, potato vegetable and lassi.
