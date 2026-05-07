Rahul set to join Brijendra’s Sadbhav Yatra in Gurugram

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to join Congress leader Brijendra Singh during his ongoing ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurugram on May 8.

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According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will join the yatra around 4 pm in Gurugram city, walk for nearly two hours, and later address a public meeting in the Gurugram Assembly segment.

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The development comes amid differences within the Haryana Congress unit, with some leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, describing the yatra as a personal initiative of Brijendra Singh. Hooda had earlier remarked that such programmes could be undertaken by any party leader to strengthen the organisation.

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Brijendra Singh, a former BJP MP who joined the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had later contested the Assembly polls from Uchana Kalan in Jind district but lost narrowly by 32 votes.

He launched the Sadbhav Yatra in October 2025 and has since covered around 81 of the state’s 90 Assembly constituencies in seven phases. The remaining leg includes five Assembly segments in Gurugram district and two each in Jhajjar and Rohtak districts. The May 8 event is expected to draw significant political attention, especially in view of the ongoing internal dynamics within the state Congress unit.