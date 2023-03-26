Rahul’s disqualification legal, says BJP ex-MP

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 25

Former BJP MP Dr Sudha Yadav today said at a press conference that “Rahul Gandhi should be improving his conduct and the saffron party had no interference in the court’s decision on him”.

She said Rahul was disqualified as per the judicial process and the BJP and the government had no role in it.

“It’s a legal action. The conduct of Rahul in this case shows his arrogance. He has made wrong comments on the PM not once, but many times at global forums as well. He had raised a question mark on India’s democracy on international stage and that is the reason why this action has been taken against him. It clearly shows the arrogance of Rahul, as when the court asked him to apologise, he did not even bother.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav, at another press meet, said it was a plan of the BJP as, unable to face Rahul Gandhi’s truth, the Modi government disqualified him from the Lok Sabha.

National chairman of the OBC cell of the Congress Ajay Yadav alleged that “the BJP was acting out of fear of the increasing popularity of Rahul”. “It was all pre-planned so that Rahul’s membership could be cancelled. Not only this, the court had also given 30 days’ time to file a petition in the higher court. What was the hurry,” he said.