Rahul’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ belies Cong’s record: Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, questioning Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ pitch against the Congress’ record and asking Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his education claims.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and empower the poor, but the Congress continues to oppose his welfare initiatives.

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Speaking to the media at Haryana Niwas, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had delivered LPG cylinders to poor households through the Ujjwala scheme and provided them with access to medical treatment. The Congress, he said, must explain why it opposed measures taken in their interest.

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Saini said the Prime Minister is working to make India the world’s leading nation and strengthen farmers by transferring Rs 6,000 into their accounts. Despite these efforts, the Congress continued to make remarks against him, he added.

Taking exception to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement, the Chief Minister described the Congress’ remarks concerning the Prime Minister’s family as deeply unfortunate and said the people would not forgive the party.

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Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ slogan, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leader’s message of love concealed a divisive approach. He said people across Haryana and the country were aware of the party’s record.

He asked whether the 1984 riots would also find a place in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’. He also referred to incidents in which homes, shops and Dalit settlements were burnt during Congress rule in Haryana, asking whether these, too, would be put on display.

Taking a dig at AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister said he had claimed that the school system developed during his tenure enabled children to become doctors and engineers.

If that was the case, Arvind Kejriwal should release a list showing how many students became doctors and how many became engineers during his tenure, he said.

The Chief Minister said tall claims and falsehoods were no substitute for work, and attempts should not be made to mislead the country.

Responding to a question about a demand for early elections in Punjab, Nayab Singh Saini said the state’s law and order situation had become serious. The people of Punjab wanted change and wished to see their state strengthened, he added.

Taking a swipe at the Punjab Government, he said people’s stomachs could not be filled by telling jokes for five years. Referring to promises to eradicate the drug menace, he said the people were now demanding an account of those claims as elections approached.