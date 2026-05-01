Rahul’s presence lends political heft to Brijendra’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’

The heat of the blazing sun was no match for the soaring political temperature in Haryana as campaigning for the municipal polls reached a crescendo in the state.

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Amid the charged atmosphere, the Congress appeared to gain momentum with the state’s tallest leaders converging in Gurugram — some even reluctantly — to present a united front in the presence of Congress MP and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Bureaucrat-turned-politician and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh provided the stage through his ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ which, after beginning on October 5 last year and covering nearly 2,700 km, has completed 85 of the state’s 90 Assembly constituencies.

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Leaders who had distanced themselves from the yatra over the past seven months and offered little support as it moved through various constituencies, came together on the stage owing to Rahul Gandhi’s presence.

The development lent credence to a yatra that had all along been dismissed as “an individual’s initiative” and also underlined the backing of the party high command to Brijendra Singh’s efforts, subtly altering the internal dynamics within the faction-ridden Haryana Congress.

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Sporting a beard that has continued to grow with the yatra, Brijendra Singh — great grandson of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram — plans to resume the march in the remaining five constituencies from May 14.

The yatra is likely to conclude in Rohtak around May 23, once again on a high note, with another “senior AICC leader” expected to join the finale.

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’ on the presence of senior leaders on his stage, Brijendra Singh chose to take the political developments in his stride.

“The yatra is a constant flow where leaders join in and drop out. No single day can be a measure of its success. The idea was to send across the message of unity and, in the process, energise the party cadre. Though initially I used to be rankled but I reconciled, reasoning with myself that I was neither an MP nor an MLA that senior leaders should join me. Subsequently, there came a stage it became immaterial. Our hard work and persistent doggedness was recognised by the Central leadership,” he said, adding that all is well that ends well.

Asked about the role of his father, former Union minister Birender Singh, Brijendra said he remained central to the yatra and that “his people” became its backbone, particularly because the march did not initially have formal party recognition.

“We were able to go through these constituencies with support from people who have been associated with my father for three, four or five decades. They became the core around whom yatra was built. This was critical since we had to do it on our own steam,” he explained.

Though Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among other leaders, had maintained throughout that this was an individual’s yatra without party backing, he shared the stage with Brijendra Singh in Rahul Gandhi’s presence.

“I had only stated that everybody is working to strengthen the party in his own way. The party general secretary incharge, BK Hariprasad, had said it was not a party initiative. I went to the programme because our leader Rahul Gandhi was coming. I had maintained that if Rahul comes, I will go,” Hooda maintained.

As the yatra inches towards its conclusion, Brijendra Singh has managed to catch the attention of both the Central leadership and the public, even as he insists it was not conceived as a political exercise in one-upmanship in the absence of elections.

Yet, with the yatra nearing its end, the politics surrounding it appears far from over.