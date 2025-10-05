Raid at Panipat liquor shop running without licence

The Chief Minister’s Flying Squad raided a liquor shop on Pasina Road and reportedly found it to be running without a valid licence. On getting the information, the Excise Department and Sector 29 industrial police also reached the spot. The teams found a huge stock of country-made liquor and country-made foreign liquor at the shop.

The flying squad had received a tip-off about the liquor shop. During the inspection, the employees at the shop failed to show any valid licence to the team.

SI Raj Singh, CM Flying Squad, said that during the inspection, it came to the fore that a liquor shop was owned by a contractor at Noorpur village. He had opened another shop at Pasina Khurd Road to increase his sales.

Ramphal Jaglan, Excise Inspector, said that liquor sale is allowed only with a valid licence.

SI Anil, SHO, Sector 29 Industrial Area police station, said that the teams are inspecting the documents. If valid documents were not found, an FIR would be lodged against the owner of the liquor shop.

According to the CM Flying Squad, the counting of the stock concluded late in the evening. The team found a total of 624 bottles, 480 halves and 1,413 quarters of country-made foreign liquor (CMFL), a total of 619 bottles, 454 halves and 916 quarters of country-made liquor, and 367 bottles and 188 cans of beer from the illegal liquor shop.