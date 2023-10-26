Gurugram: Raid on de-addiction centre, operator held

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 25

A joint team of the CM flying squad and Social Welfare and Health Department busted a drug de-addiction centre allegedly being run illegally in Sector 40 area and arrested the operator of the centre. An FIR has been registered.

The accused charged Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 for a room and Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 for a VIP room in the name of treatment. The police said 12 addicts were found at the centre, which was being run without a doctor. The operator Balram, who used to give medicines to the addicts, has been arrested.

Inspector Harish Kumar of the flying squad said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the Awakening Rehab Foundation this morning, in the presence of the Badshahpur SDM. The addicts were being treated for the past two years without a doctor. The centre was being run from a house on a rent of Rs 80,000 per month.

“During interrogation, Balram revealed that the centre was being run since 2021 and medicines were given to patients without a doctor’s advice. The centre operator, a class XII passout, could not present any valid document,” said Kumar. “Twelve patients were found at the centre. They claimed that they were beaten up and did not get any special facilities after paying such a huge amout,” the investigating officer stated. All patients have been shifted to another de-addiction centre.

