Raids across state to nab 2nd accused in Kaithal abuse case

Kaithal, December 10

The Kaithal police are looking for contractor Deepak, who has been accused of sexually harassing girl students of a government senior secondary school at a village in Kaithal district.

The contractor, who was hired by the school authorities for some construction work, is on the run and the police are raiding his possible hideouts across the state.

He was booked after two girl students recorded their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate and accused him of sexual harassment.

School Principal Ravi Kumar was arrested on December 7 in connection with the case registered on December 6 after four girl students accused him of sexual harassment.

The case was registered under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC. The principal was suspended by the department the same evening.

The delay in the arrest of the second accused may delay the filing of a challan in court. According to sources, the police do not want to submit a supplementary challan after arresting the second accused. Instead, they want to file a strong challan with all evidence and witnesses against both accused in the court. The police have 60 days to file a challan in the case.

“If the police file a challan in the court now, a supplementary challan will have to be filed after the arrest of the second accused,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police Upasana said, “Our teams, led by DSP Guhla, are trying to arrest the accused contractor. He will be arrested soon. To ensure justice to the victims, we will submit challan soon in the court with complete evidence and documents.”

On the issue of defunct CCTV cameras in government schools, she said she would write to the District Education Officer (DEO) to ensure the functioning of all CCTV cameras wherever these were installed.

Meanwhile, resentment prevails among residents over the delay in the arrest of the second accused in the case.

“The delay in arresting the contractor is causing resentment and anger among the villagers. He was in the village for two days after the FIR was registered against the principal. The police should have detained him then,” a villager said.

