Raids at houses of notorious criminals in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sonepat/Jhajjar, October 18

Teams of the NIA, along with the Special Task Force (STF) today carried out raids at six places in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.

In Sonepat, the raids were conducted at the houses of gangsters Raju Basodi and Akshay Palra. Both gangsters are close aides of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Kala Jatheri. As members of the Palra gang had been using foreign-made weapons, the NIA is investigating their links with terrorists and Khalistan supporters. It is being suspected that they receive weapons and other help from abroad.

In Jhajjar, the team raided the houses of notorious criminal Naresh Sethi and Bhupinder, alias Khali, on the Kacchha Babra road in Jhajjar and the Arya Nagar locality in Bahadurgarh town. Sethi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Sources said the NIA team seized over Rs 10 lakh from the residence of Khali against whom four cases of loot and snatching are registered in various police stations.

In Mahendragarh, the team carried out a raid at the house of Surendra Chiku, kingpin of the Chiku gang, in Mohanpur village.

