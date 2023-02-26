Raids at ration depots, 21 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The CM flying squad has conducted 54 raids on ration depots across the state this year and arrested 21 persons in 34 cases for shortfall in quantity of flour, wheat, bajra and sugar.

The maximum number of cases were registered in Narnaul (6), followed by four each in Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Hisar and Nuh.

In four depots of Yamunanagar, a shortfall of 19,619-kg flour, 10,117-kg wheat, 3,039-kg bajra and 1,000-kg sugar was found. Similarly in six ration depots of Narnaul, shortfall of 32,239-kg wheat, 4,998-kg bajra and 238-kg sugar was detected.