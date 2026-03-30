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Home / Haryana / Raids conducted to check black marketing of LPG in Haryana's Hansi

Raids conducted to check black marketing of LPG in Haryana's Hansi

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hansi, Updated At : 10:16 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Domestic LPG cylinder seized from a shop in Hansi.
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The Hansi district administration has taken a tough measures to check black marketing of LPG cylinders by unscrupulous elements due to the rumours of short supply of gas in the district.

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Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal said on Monday the administration was taking strict measures to check black marketing of LPG cylinders. A raid was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Food and Supplies Officer Azad Singh and found that domestic LPG cylinders were being illegally used for commercial purposes at some points. Taking action against violation of rules, all such cylinders were seized on the spot from the shops, he said.

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Denying any shortage of LPG gas or petroleum products in Hansi district, the DC said that people should remain cautious of rumours and avoid panic booking. He said gas cylinders were being supplied to people as per requirement and there was no shortage in the district.

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