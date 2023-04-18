Raids to break criminal nexus in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 17

Several teams of the Yamunanagar police on Sunday conducted raids at 15 places, including houses of those involved in criminal activities.

During the raids, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones, property documents, pen drives and DVRs were seized. The raid operation started around 5 am and continued till late evening.

Mohit Handa, SP, Yamunanagar, said the raids were carried out under ‘Operation Prahar’ to target hardcore criminals. He said the police teams seized one ‘desi katta’, a pistol and 18 live cartridges. The SP said Rs 39 lakh cash was also recovered from five different locations.