Raids to check illegal sale of liquor held in 3 districts of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 30

Multiple raids were carried out in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts of the Ambala Range last night as part of a special drive to check the sale of liquor at illegal vends.

In the three districts, as many as 121 teams, comprising 526 police personnel, conducted raids. During the raids, as many 317 liquor bottles were seized, 18 people were arrested, and 17 cases were registered under the Excise Act. The police have also registered cases under the Arms Act and the Public Gambling Act.

As per a release issued by the office of Ambala Range Inspector General (IG) Sibash Kabiraj, as many as 54 teams, comprising 265 policemen, conducted raids at 185 locations, and arrested four persons in Ambala on July 29. As many as 47 liquor bottles were seized. Four cases were registered under the Excise Act and one under the Public Gambling Act.

In Yamunanagar, a total of 45 teams, comprising 162 policemen, raided 122 spots. The cops nabbed four persons and seized 112 bottles from their possession. Four cases were registered under the Excise Act, and one under the Public Gambling Act.

Likewise, in Kurukshetra, 22 teams, comprised of 99 cops, held raids at 92 places, seizing 158 liquor bottles. The police nailed 10 people and registered nine cases under the Excise Act. Two men were nabbed with country-made pistols and two live cartridges. Separate cases were registered against the two under the Arms Act.

The Ambala Range IG warned, “More raids will be conducted in the days to come. We urge the residents to alert us if they come to know about someone selling liquor illegally in their vicinity.”

